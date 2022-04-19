(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expanded a special session of the state’s legislature to consider the termination of a municipal district operated by Walt Disney Co. and another law affecting the company.

“We are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering this week,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “They also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District.”

The Reedy Creek Improvement District was created in 1967 by a special act of the legislature to allow Disney to carry out certain municipal functions on its own.

The governor said legislators could also revisit exemptions to a law passed last year that prohibits social-media companies from banning political candidates from their networks. Theme-park owners like Disney were excluded from that legislation.

The announcement is the first indication that an uproar from lawmakers in the state could have consequences for the company. The special legislative session was previously only going to consider Florida’s congressional districting map. Disney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

DeSantis has criticized the company for opposing a bill that he signed last month which limits instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade. Disney, one of Florida’s biggest employers because of its resorts there, said that the bill “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law” and that it would work to have it repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.

