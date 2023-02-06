(Bloomberg) -- Florida lawmakers are proposing to give Ron DeSantis full control over the board overseeing Walt Disney Co.’s special district, as the Republican governor escalates his fight with the entertainment giant.

A new bill filed Monday gives the governor the powers to appoint the five-member board of supervisors that runs what is now known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special government entity that’s granted sweeping benefits to Disney for half a century. Those appointees will then have to be confirmed by state senators. The new rules also prevent anyone that in the past three years had ties to any theme park from serving on the board.

Currently, Reedy Creek is governed by a five-member board of supervisors, elected by local property owners, according to its charter. But given that most of the land within the district is owned by Disney and its affiliates, it gives the company an outsized decision power.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Representative Fred Hawkins, keeps in place Reedy Creek’s obligation to almost $1 billion of outstanding bonds, as it maintains its revenue streams. The district itself would be renamed the “Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.”

The bill is a culmination of a clash between Florida’s governor and one of the state’s largest employers. Last year, DeSantis signed a law that could have dissolved Reedy Creek, which provides municipal function such as water, infrastructure and emergency services to Walt Disney World Resort. The move was a response by what the Republican governor saw as Disney’s criticism of a law he signed that limits elementary school teachings about gender identity.

