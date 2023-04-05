(Bloomberg) -- Representative Thomas Massie became the first congressional Republican since Donald Trump’s arraignment to formally endorse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president.

The Kentucky libertarian didn’t mention the former president in his Wednesday endorsement but said the US needs a leader “who respects the Constitution.”

“America needs a leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands policy, puts family first, and leads by inspiring,” Massie said in a statement. “That’s why I’m endorsing Ron DeSantis for president.”

DeSantis hasn’t yet announced his 2024 candidacy for president but is expected to be a fierce competitor to Trump, who pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony criminal counts. The indictment alleges Trump used hush money to bury damaging information about an affair with a former porn star and boost his electoral prospects in 2016.

Another conservative, Chip Roy of Texas, last month became the first House Republican to endorse DeSantis.

Massie is often considered a contrarian who courts controversy, including within his party. His DeSantis endorsement comes as most Republicans decry the charges against Trump.

In 2020, Trump denounced Massie as a “third-rate Grandstander” who should be thrown out of the GOP after Massie sought to stall a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package.

But Massie last year won Trump’s backing, with the former president calling him a “Conservative warrior” and defender of the Constitution.

Massie said he’s called DeSantis a friend for over a decade, served six years with him in the House, and “I witnessed Ron fight for economic freedom, personal liberty, fiscal responsibility and constitutionally limited government.”

“If we make the right choices, America’s best days are in front of us,” Massie said.

