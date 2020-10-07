(Bloomberg) -- Ron Perelman has put two adjacent Upper East Side townhouses on the market for $75 million, as the billionaire continues to pare his holdings.

The connected Manhattan homes are on East 63rd Street, with the larger of the two being offered for $65 million, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The listing, earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes as part of a wide-ranging divestment by Perelman. He told Bloomberg last month that he wanted to simplify his life after “holding onto too many things that I don’t use or even want,” while his business empire needed to react to the unprecedented economic environment.

Read more: Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils empire

Perelman has recently sold several companies he owns, as well as hundreds of millions of dollar of art. A painting by Cy Twombly sold for $38.7 million Tuesday at virtual auction at Christie’s, after his Gerhard Richter painting sold for $28 million at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.