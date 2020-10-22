(Bloomberg) -- First it was the art, then the Manhattan mansions, now it’s the superyacht. The Ron Perelman clearance sale continues.

The billionaire financier’s luxury yacht, C2, is listed for sale by broker Burgess for 90 million euros ($106.4 million). The German-made boat was built in 2009 but refitted last year, according to the listing on Burgess’s website. With 15 cabins, the 85.6-meter (281 foot)-long C2 can accommodate 31 guests plus a crew of 27 and includes a swimming pool, outdoor retractable movie screen and fold-out balconies on two sides of a newly-designed “beach club.”

A spokeswoman for Perelman declined to comment, as did a representative for Burgess.

The Revlon Inc. owner said in September that he planned to “clean house, simplify and give others the chance to enjoy some of the beautiful things that I’ve acquired.” Perelman has already sold more than $350 million of his artwork and is shopping two New York City townhouses for $75 million. Sotheby’s, meanwhile, is offering one of the crown jewels of his art collection -- Alberto Giacometti’s sculpture “Grande femme I” -- which could fetch $90 million, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

