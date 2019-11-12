{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    16h ago

    ​Rona's 'truly Canadian,' 'proudly Canadian' signs inaccurate, Ad Standards says

    The Canadian Press

    A Rona store is seen in St. Eustache, Que., on November 5, 2018. The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz

    A Rona store is seen in St. Eustache, Que., on November 5, 2018. The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Ad Standards says Rona Inc.'s "truly Canadian" and "proudly Canadian" store signs are inaccurate since the company has been acquired by a U.S. firm.

    The advertising industry's self-regulatory body says it received two complaints about the accuracy of the large outdoor signs located on some of the home improvement stores.

    In May 2016, North Carolina-based Lowe's Companies Inc. acquired Rona, which was founded in 1939 in Canada.

    The council and later an appeal panel decided the "truly" and "proudly" Canadian claims "conveyed an inaccurate general impression" of Rona being Canadian-owned and controlled.

    The council says Rona stated it "strongly disagrees" with the conclusion.

    Rona says its "entire history is rooted in Canada" and its head office is located in Boucherville, Que.