Ronaldo to Be Premier League Highest-Ever Earner, Telegraph Says

(Bloomberg) -- Cristiano Ronaldo will earn more than 560,000 pounds ($770,810) a week as part of his two-year contract with Manchester United Plc, Telegraph Sport reported Sunday without saying where it got the information.

The English soccer club announced an agreement with Juventus Football Club SpA to acquire the Portuguese star on Friday.

