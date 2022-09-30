(Bloomberg) -- Lance Haenel began doubting his decision to ignore evacuation orders and hunker down at home when Hurricane Ian's furious winds tore the aluminum roof off a neighbor's patio and sent it slicing through a stout palm tree just feet from his front door.

The 61-year-old housepainter's one-story, cinderblock house narrowly escaped a direct hit from the fallen tree, but evidence of the storm's wrath was strewn everywhere in Venice, Florida, a small coastal community favored by retirees and snowbirds an hour south of Tampa: roof tiles, tree limbs and the brackish line of foamy scum on houses and fences that marks the high-water line of the storm surge.

When the patio roof sailed into his yard and slashed down the tree, the crash was loud enough to rise above the din of roaring gales and heavy rain, Haenel said. That was at around 8:30 p.m. local time Wednesday -- the height of the storm, which landed hours earlier nearby with 150 mile-per-hour winds, a Category 4 hurricane, one of the most powerful in US history.

"I was scared," Haenel said on Friday as he began removing plywood boards that shielded his windows during the storm. "I was wondering whether I did the right thing."

As the second full day dawned post-Ian, residents across southwest Florida began picking up the pieces and making preparations for what's expected to be a prolonged period of power outages and, in some locales, no running water. In the hardest-hit zones, such as Lee County about 40 miles southeast of Haenel, the cleanup is still a long way off as rescue and recovery crews search submerged homes for victims, and relatives pray for news of survivors.

Haenel began his cleanup, part of what is expected to be a years-long endeavor across the region costing tens of billions of dollars, as Ian headed to South Carolina to continue its path of ruin.

Haenel has endured major storms before, "but this is the one that came the closest to me, so this is when I was most scared," he said. "I've seen hundred-mile-an-hour winds now and I never want to see 200 miles an hour."

As Haenel spoke, a gasoline-powered generator hummed alongside the house to power appliances and a neighbor’s refrigerator. Earlier in the day, he’d gone out searching for fuel but pumps at the local WaWa Inc. convenience store were out of order.

Dorothy Korwek, a retired municipal director of historical records, also defied evacuation orders and stayed home in Venice but only because her only option would have been to go to her sister in Port Charlotte, which was even closer to Ian's landfall.

Korwek, whose house sits 11 feet (3.5 meters) above sea level just a few hundreds yards from the sea, watched a giant tree come close to smashing her glass-enclosed sun room. Most of the homes in her neighborhood escaped with roofs intact, perhaps because nearby tall beachfront condo buildings helped buffer against some of the strongest winds.

The power has been out in Korwek's area since 2 a.m. Thursday, when a transformer exploded. All of her neighbors fled ahead of the storm and "returned as soon as the winds died down."

Korwek, 77, has been in Florida since 1983 and has endured many major storms. “None of the others were as bad as this,” said said.

Bruce Tharpe, a retired construction engineer, rode out the storm with his common-law wife of 22 years at another Venice house he owns farther from the waterfront. He was critical of city leaders for unfulfilled promises to erect a more robust shelter after a previous storm.

On Friday he was repairing the broken wooden post that once held his mailbox. Ian "was every bit as bad as Andrew," he said, invoking the infamous 1992 hurricane that is indelibly printed on the memories of any Floridian who lived through it.

