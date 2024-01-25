(Bloomberg) -- Roper Technologies Inc. has agreed to acquire child-care management software provider Procare Solutions for $1.86 billion including debt.

Sarasota, Florida-based Roper will buy the company from private equity firms Warburg Pincus and TA Associates, according to a statement on Thursday that confirmed a Bloomberg News report.

Procare’s software helps child-care centers streamline administrative tasks and can handle everything from billing to keeping track of children, its website shows.

TA Associates has backed the company since 2015 and Warburg Pincus invested in it in 2018, according to a statement at the time.

Roper has expanded aggressively through acquisitions in recent years, acquiring Syntellis Performance Solutions last year for $1.25 billion and Frontline Technologies Group for $3.7 billion in 2022.

Shares of Roper have risen about 23% in the past year, giving the company a market value of about $58.5 billion.

The exit by Warburg Pincus and TA Associates comes as private equity firms are prioritizing sales of portfolio companies in a rush to return cash to their investors after a challenging period for asset sales.

Warburg Pincus returned about $10 billion to its investors last year, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. These proceeds exceeded the firm’s $7 billion of invested capital over the period, the person said. A representative for Warburg Pincus declined to comment on performance.

