Rory McIlroy has 'mixed emotions' at PGA Tour deal with Saudi Public Investment Fund

Rory McIlroy says he has mixed emotions about the PGA Tour's new deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

McIlroy spoke at the RBC Canadian Open a day after the new business partnership was announced.

PIF owns LIV Golf, a rival tour that was founded a year ago that rocked the world of men's professional golf.

McIlroy had been one of the most outspoken critics of LIV all year.

He says that he still "hates" LIV but notes that Saudi Arabia was going to invest in golf regardless of what the PGA Tour did.

McIlroy says that now, at least, the PGA Tour has some control over how that money is spent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.