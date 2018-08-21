Rosenstein Is Said to Be Consulted on Cohen Deal: Plea Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer Michael D. Cohen is in federal court pleading guilty to federal charges stemming from hush payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with the president. Cohen has been under investigation since at least April, when the FBI raided his home and office. Investigators have looked into Cohen’s role in payments to silence two women who say they had affairs with Trump: Stephanie Clifford, an adult film actress better known as Stormy Daniels, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Cohen Arrives in Manhattan federal court (4:02 p.m.)

Michael Cohen arrived at court wearing a dark suit and a gold tie. Sitting in the front row at the federal courthouse are senior officials from the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office, including Robert Khuzami, second in charge of the Manhattan office, who is overseeing the Cohen investigation.

Michael Cohen Is Said Poised to Plead Guilty Over Hush Payments

Rosenstein made aware of Cohen’s plea deal (4:08 p.m.)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was consulted and made aware of Cohen’s plea deal by federal prosecutors in New York but he didn’t have to approve it, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department’s Tax Division, as well as the IRS, approved the tax-related charges, the person said.

The plea deal does not include a cooperation agreement and indicates that New York prosecutors don’t see any additional value in trying to reach such a deal with Cohen, the person said.

--With assistance from Chris Strohm.

To contact the reporters on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net;Christian Berthelsen in New York at cberthelsen1@bloomberg.net;Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Andrew Martin

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.