(Bloomberg) -- Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein plans to testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the panel’s first public hearing into allegations that government officials abused their powers and potentially committed crimes during their investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

“During my three decades of service in law enforcement, I learned firsthand that most local, state, and federal law enforcement officers deserve the high confidence people place in them, but also that even the best law enforcement officers make mistakes, and that some engage in willful misconduct,” Rosenstein said in a statement on Wednesday, indicating that he’s willing to say mistakes were made in the early stages of an investigation he later oversaw.

Rosenstein said he plans to discuss “information that has come to light” concerning use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the FBI’s counterintelligence decision-making, including completed inquiries by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and ongoing probes by U.S. Attorneys John Durham and Jeff Jensen.

Trump has at times criticized Rosenstein for his role in appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel in the Russia probe, tweeting last year that Rosenstein got caught “planning a very illegal act” related to the investigation.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham announced he would investigate the matters as President Donald Trump is alleging without evidence that officials including former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden engaged in an “Obamagate” conspiracy to undermine his campaign and early presidency that including spying and unspecified crimes.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.