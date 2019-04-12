(Bloomberg) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report describes Russian cybercrimes during the 2016 election.

The report, which is expected to be released soon, will clear up questions about the Russian campaign to interfere in the election President Donald Trump won, Rosenstein said in a speech given to a private group at the Metropolitan Club of Washington, according to three people in attendance.

Rosenstein joked that his last day at the Department of Justice will be “one of these days,” the people said. He also said that it will take the U.S. some time to extradite WikiLeaks leader Julian Assange from the U.K. in order to prosecute him.

He declined to speak to reporters outside the club.

Rosenstein also encouraged corporate leaders at the speech to report cybercrimes against their companies even when the revelations are harmful, according to the three people. He said companies have recently gotten better about promptly revealing breaches of their networks.

