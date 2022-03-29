(Bloomberg) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will cease new investments in Russia, but its commitments to Rosneft PJSC are expected to keep the Canadian hydraulic fracturing company in the country until the end of the year.

Calfrac announced “the suspension of any investments in the Russian Federation” after markets closed Monday, about 10 days after larger U.S. competitors Baker Hughes Co. and Schlumberger Ltd. made similar moves. Halliburton Co. has stopped all current and future work in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

“We sincerely hope that a peaceful resolution will be found as quickly as possible to end this humanitarian crisis,” George Armoyan, Calfrac’s interim chief executive officer, said in a statement. The company said it canceled equipment shipments to Russia “at the onset of the Ukraine invasion” and has removed its Western-based employees from the country.

Calfrac is expected to generate C$7 million ($5.6 million) or 5% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from its Russian operations this year, Stifel FirstEnergy analyst Cole Pereira wrote in a note Tuesday.

Pereira said the firm has contracts with Rosneft and one other undisclosed energy company, which run to the end of the year. Calfrac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Calgary-based fracking company “maintains a large existing inventory in the country and is confident these inventory levels will be sufficient to fulfill its existing contract requirements,” Pereira wrote.

