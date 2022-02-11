(Bloomberg) -- Rosneft PJSC reported its highest-ever annual net income amid booming energy prices, paving the way for record dividends.

Russia’s largest oil producer is the latest to channel the benefits of high crude prices to shareholders, after global peers including BP Plc, Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE boosted investor returns. It’s a stunning reversal of fortunes for industry that just two years ago was suffering as prices slumped with the pandemic.

“Taking into account the company’s commitment to the dividend policy, the earnings of 2021 will provide a record level of dividends,” Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said in the statement. “This fully corresponds to the goals of the company’s strategy to grow cash distribution to shareholders and increase the share returns.”

Rosneft’s net income reached 883 billion rubles ($11.9 billion) last year, despite a drop in fourth-quarter profit, according to statement on Friday. That drop was anticipated and сould be due to a writedown associated with its acquisition of an additional 37.5% stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery in Germany from Shell, analysts said before the earnings report.

Still, the shares fell as much as 1.9%, and traded 1.3% lower at 566.75 rubles as of 10:15 a.m. in Moscow.

Rosneft’s dividend policy sets payouts at 50% of net income under international financial reporting standards. The company has already paid record-high interim dividends of above 18 rubles per share so far for 2021, following strong earnings in the first half of the year.

Sova Capital estimates the full-year payout could reach 41.35 rubles a share, while VTB Capital sees 46.70 rubles, according to notes before the earnings report.

