Ross Must Share Census Data or Face Possible Action, Cummings Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings told Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross he has until Monday, April 1, to tell the panel whether his department will agree to share previously requested documents without redactions related to a citizenship question in the 2020 Census.

If Ross doesn’t agree to provide the documents, the panel “will consider compulsory process to obtain the documents” at its business meeting on April 2, Cummings says in a March 29 letter.

The committee plans an April 2 meeting where it could consider a resolution from Cummings that would authorize issuing subpoenas to Ross, Attorney General William Barr, and Principal Deputy Asst. AG John Gore to testify in regards to the committee’s probe of the 2020 Census citizenship question.

The panel also intends to consider a measure from Cummings that would allow the subpoena of former White House Personnel Security Dir. Carl Kline to testify in connection with the committee’s investigation into the White House’s security clearance process.

Earlier this month, Ross defended his decision to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census as Democrats in Congress criticized the move as political effort aimed at discouraging the participation of immigrants and non-citizens.

