(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Ross Stores Inc. fell sharply in extended New York trading after the discount retailer cut its outlook for profit and sales.

Ross said it sees the key retail metric of comparable sales falling 2% to 4% for the year, versus previous guidance of unchanged to a gain of as much as 3%. It also trimmed its forecast for earnings per share.

Ross shares tumbled 17% to $76.75 at 4:19 p.m. in New York after the close of regular trading. The stock had dropped 19% so far in 2022 through Thursday’s close.

The results spell out how quickly the panorama is shifting as accelerating inflation eats into consumers’ purchasing power and erodes companies’ profits. Ross’s outlook downgrade follows similar moves this week by Kohl’s Corp., Target Corp. and Walmart Inc. The moves in rapid succession suggest that the consumption boom of the pandemic period is quickly losing steam.

In a statement, Ross Chief Executive Officer Barbara Rentler said the Russia-Ukraine conflict has exacerbated inflation, while the lapping of stimulus payments a year earlier also hurt performance.

“Given our first-quarter results and today’s increasingly uncertain macro-economic and geopolitical environment, we believe it is prudent to adopt a more conservative outlook for the balance of the year,” Rentler said.

(Corrects year-to-date move of stock in third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.