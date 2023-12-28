(Bloomberg) -- The head of Russia’s Rostec Corp. said its arms unit has boosted output of tanks and armored vehicles for the military as the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine approaches its third year.

Tank production increased seven-fold in two years, Rostec Chief Executive Officer Sergey Chemezov told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in televised comments, without giving figures.

Output of armored vehicles grew more than five fold, and production of ammunition ranging from small arms to artillery shells grew as much as 50 times, said Chemezov, who’s under US and European sanctions for his role in the war.

Russia plans a sharp increase in defense spending next year to 10.8 trillion rubles ($119.8 billion), up by almost 70% compared with this year. The nation’s coffers have sufficient funds to meet all the needs of Russia’s armed forces in the war, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Wednesday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.