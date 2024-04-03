(Bloomberg) -- Rothschild & Co. managing director Steven Berger has left the firm to join Raymond James Financial Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Berger, who will serve a period of gardening leave, will report to John Roddy, the bank’s head of financial services investment banking, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity as the move is not yet public.

Berger, an asset management banker, has worked at Rothschild since 2019. Prior to that, he spent about nine years at Credit Suisse, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Representatives for Rothschild and Raymond James declined to comment.

At Rothschild, Berger advised on transactions including Varagon Capital Partners’s sale of a controlling stake to Man Group Plc, CarVal’s sale to AllianceBernstein, Abrdn’s sale of its US private markets business to HighVista Strategies and Abrdn’s sale of its European private equity business to Patria Investments.

