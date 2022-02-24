(Bloomberg) -- Rothschild & Co. has hired Citigroup Inc. technology investment banker Eric Burns, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Burns will join Rothschild as a managing director in May after a period of so-called gardening leave, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing the appointment. He’ll focus on industrial software and digital manufacturing transactions, and will report to David Baron, Rothschild’s head of technology investment banking, the person said.

Representatives for Rothschild and Citigroup declined to comment. Burns didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. He had worked at the U.S. bank for over a decade, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Last year, Rothschild advised on the sale of Infor’s global enterprise asset management business to Hexagon AB; the leveraged buyout of Cornerstone OnDemand by Clearlake Capital and the sale of Inteliquent to Sinch AB.

