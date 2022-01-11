(Bloomberg) -- Rothschild & Co. hired Jaime Arrastia, a managing director within Royal Bank of Canada’s consumer and retail investment banking group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Arrastia is set to join Rothschild in March after a period of so-called gardening leave as a managing director and vice chairman for North America within the firm’s global advisory division, said one of the people, who requested anonymity discussing the appointment.

A Rothschild spokesman and Arrastia declined to comment. RBC representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

RBC hired New York-based Arrastia in 2017, Finra records show. He has also held roles including chairman of consumer and retail investment banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Barclays Plc, and head of consumer investment banking in EMEA for Citigroup Inc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.