(Bloomberg) -- Rothschild & Co. has made two leadership appointments for its new office in Saudi Arabia, people familiar with the matter said, marking the advisory firm’s formal entry into one of the most promising investment banking markets globally.

The Paris-based financial group named Nasser Al Issa as head of Saudi Arabia and Mark Sedwill as chairman, the people said, asking not to be named because the information is private.

Rothschild began applying for a license to set up in the kingdom earlier this year and plans to add more bankers in Riyadh, the people said. Representatives for the firm weren’t immediately available to comment.

Before joining Rothschild, Al Issa was the chief investment officer at Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., which is backed by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. He previously worked at domestic banks Samba Financial Group and National Commercial Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sedwill, Britain’s former top civil servant and a member of the House of Lords, already serves on Rothschild’s supervisory board. He joined the firm’s London office last year.

Under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has launched an ambitious development plan aimed at diversifying its oil-dependent economy. Riyadh has opened up its stock market to foreign investors, listed state-owned oil giant Aramco, and its sovereign wealth fund has become one of the world’s most prolific investors.

The kingdom is one of the world’s few bright spots for equity capital markets and represents an opportunity for global banks to pursue growth.

While the deal flurry hasn’t always translated to a fee bonanza, global banks have been expanding on the ground in anticipation of more deals -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., for one, is set to add 20 people to its Riyadh operations by the end of the year.

Read More: Wall Street Targets Saudi Arabia Oil Riches as US Spat Simmers

Rothschild, one of world’s oldest banks, was already active in the kingdom. Earlier this year, operating from its offices in Dubai, the firm began working with the Saudi ministry of finance on the mammoth restructuring of troubled conglomerate Saudi Binladin.

Other boutique firms have also been opening up offices or adding staff in the kingdom. Moelis & Co. is in the process of opening an office and recruiting bankers. Lazard Ltd hired two senior bankers and said it would make Riyadh its Middle Eastern hub, a role traditionally reserved for Dubai.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.