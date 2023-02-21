(Bloomberg) -- Rothschild & Co. plans to open a Miami office, joining a slew of Wall Street firms that have flocked to South Florida.

Eric Hirschfield, who has worked at the firm since 2016, will lead Rothschild’s Miami office. He’ll be joined by bankers including Jaime Arrastia, co-head of North America consumer, retail and leisure, and Hugo Dryland, chairman of the bank’s metals and mining business.

“We are excited by the opportunity to be responsive to the needs of our clients and future clients in Florida and the Southeast region, which is an important market for the firm as we continue to grow our business in North America,” Jimmy Neissa, the head of Rothschild’s North American business, said in an emailed statement.

Companies including Andreessen Horowitz, Sidley Austin and Kirkland & Ellis have opened offices in Miami and the surrounding areas in recent months. In 2022, the city’s office market had one of its strongest years in decades, according to a report from Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Rothschild, whose predecessor firms helped finance the Duke of Wellington’s victory over Napoleon in 1815 at the battle of Waterloo, said earlier this month that its main shareholder plans to take the company private in a deal valuing the firm at about €3.7 billion ($3.9 billion).

“Miami is a growing, dynamic financial center which is attracting the interests of our key clients, making it clear that this new office will be an important hub for the firm,” said Hirschfield, who currently leads the firm’s Chicago office.

