(Bloomberg) -- The cargo vessel Rotterdam Express is no longer under investigation over its possible involvement in the breach of a pipeline that caused one of California’s worst offshore oil spills in decades, ship owner Hapag-Lloyd AG said.

The ship has been released and is “on her way to Mexico,” Nils Haupt, spokesperson for Hapag-Lloyd, said. “We are no longer under investigation.”

Hapag-Lloyd earlier Thursday said the Coast Guard boarded the vessel Wednesday, interviewed the crew and examined the navigation systems, adding that the Rotterdam Express didn’t pass over the pipeline at the time of the incident and dropped anchor exactly as requested by San Pedro Traffic.

The Coast Guard didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

