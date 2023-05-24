(Bloomberg) -- Roubini Macro Associates CEO Nouriel Roubini fears a market crash if there no deal is struck on the US Debt Ceiling. In the exclusive conversation he also stated that the cold war between US and China is only going to become “colder.” Meanwhile commenting on the state of UK economy, he said that Brexit was a self-inflicted goal which has made it the weakest nation in G-7. He spoke to Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua at the Qatar Economic Forum.

The government of the State of Qatar is the underwriter of the Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg.

