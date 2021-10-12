Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Tightening Despite Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“They are going to wimp out,” Roubini, chairman and chief executive officer of Roubini Macro Associates, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. “They are going to postpone any finishing of tapering or raising rates.”

Stagflation is set to persist “for several quarters,” he said.

