(Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini warned Wednesday that talks to avoid a US default could drag on, with failure to agree on a debt ceiling likely to hit markets and damage confidence in the dollar over the longer term.

“They may get to the last hour before there’s an agreement,” he told Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha. “Or it’s possible they don’t reach an agreement. If that doesn’t happen, then the market is going to crash.”

The chairman of Roubini Macro Associates, who is best known for his predictions of economic doom, said geopolitical tensions from Ukraine to Iran, and worsening ties between the US and China could prove a major challenge for the global economy this year.

Already flush with cash from higher oil and gas prices, Gulf investors are likely to deploy their money privately, with a particular focus on technology, because public equities had become overvalued, Roubini added.

Speakers coming up include Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman, and the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva alongside finance ministers from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Bangladesh Can Pay Back IMF Loan, PM Says (10:17 a.m. Doha)

Bangladesh is in a position to pay back the loan taken from the International Monetary Fund to shore up its economy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Authorities have raised energy prices, reduced subsidies and taken steps to unify the country’s multiple currency exchange rates. The nation’s ability to implement the Washington-based lender’s prescriptions will remain key as it weighs a credit rating downgrade, Moody’s Investors Service said in April.

Insider’s Cilingir Says Valuation Close to $2 Billion After New Funding (8:30 a.m. Doha)

Hande Cilingir, CEO and co-founder of Turkey’s AI-backed marketing platform Insider, said the firm’s valuation was “close to $2 billion” after it received $105 million in additional funding from Qatar Investment Fund and Istanbul-based Esas Private Equity.

She said the money would exclusively be used for mergers and acquisitions with a focus on US and European markets. She expects to launch an Initial Public Offering in 2025 or early 2026.

