(Bloomberg) -- A further 10% decline in the yen would be enough to trigger a change in policy by the Bank of Japan, according to Nouriel Roubini.

The yen will continue to decline thanks to the contrast in policy stance between a dovish BOJ and hawkish Federal Reserve, the chief executive officer of Roubini Macro Associates told Bloomberg Television at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. That will cause an inflation problem for the BOJ and lead the central bank to give up its zero-rate policy and yield-curve control program, he said.

Roubini is known for his prescience regarding the financial crisis of 2008.

“If you go well above 140, the BOJ will have to change policy and the first change in policy is going to be yield curve control,” Roubini said. “So I think another 10% fall in the yen will imply change in policy.”

The Japanese currency traded around the 135 per dollar level in afternoon trading in Tokyo on Tuesday. It has fallen almost 15% this year.

Caught between a Bank of Japan keeping rates pinned to the floor to boost the local economy and a Fed hiking aggressively to rein in sky-high inflation, the yen has slumped to a 24-year low against the dollar. Speculators have ramped up bets on the possibility that the BOJ will eventually have to do a U-turn and tweak its super-easy monetary policy, something it doubled down on at its meeting last week.

While some in the market speculate about official intervention to halt the slide in the currency -- which is exacerbating price rises for consumers and businesses -- such an action would be a waste without central bank policy change, Roubini said.

“If you have forex intervention without the change in monetary policy by BOJ, the intervention is not going to be enough to stem the fall in the yen,” he said.

