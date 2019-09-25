Rouhani Rules Out Talks With Trump With Iran Under Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his government would refuse to enter negotiations with the U.S. while still under what he called “merciless economic terrorism” against its people by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Our response to any negotiations under sanctions is negative,” Rouhani said during his speech Wednesday to the United Nations General Assembly. “We will never negotiate with an enemy that seeks to make Iran surrender with the weapon of poverty.”

Rouhani’s remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in back-and-forth diplomacy earlier in the week to try to broker a meeting between the Iranian leader and Trump.

