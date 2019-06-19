Rouhani Says Changes to Nuclear Program 'Minimum' Iran Could Do

(Bloomberg) -- President Hassan Rouhani said Iran’s decision to end its compliance with some measures within the nuclear deal were the “minimum” that the Islamic Republic could do in response to the U.S. violating the landmark accord, according to the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency.

Rouhani said “the other side in the agreement” hadn’t only failed to fulfil its obligations but also reduced its commitment under the deal, questioning the spirit and foundation of the accord, ISNA reported, citing comments made at a cabinet meeting Wednesday.

