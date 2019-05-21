Rouhani Says Supports U.S. Talks But Not in Current Conditions

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he advocates talks and diplomacy but not under “current conditions.”

The U.S. has requested talks with Iran on several occasions but this is a time for “resistance,” not negotiations, Rouhani said, according to state-run Tasnim news agency.

