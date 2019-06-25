Rouhani Says U.S. Lying About Wanting Talks, Warns on Airspace

(Bloomberg) -- The new round of U.S. sanctions on Tehran shows the Trump administration isn’t serious about wanting negotiations, Iran’s president said.

“The U.S. is lying about wanting negotiations,” Hassan Rouhani said in a speech carried live on state TV. Sanctions targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei show the U.S. behavior is “abnormal,” he said.

An American drone that Iran shot down last week “ignored several warnings,” he said. “Iran’s airspace is a red line.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Golnar Motevalli in Tehran at gmotevalli@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.