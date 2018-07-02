(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he expects European nations to unveil soon a package of measures aimed at saving the nuclear deal that’s been imperiled by the U.S. decision to withdraw.

“European nations are meant to present in coming days their suggested package to preserve the nuclear deal,” Rouhani said on Monday before leaving Tehran for official visits to Switzerland and Austria, according to the state-run Mehr news agency.

Austria took over the rotating presidency of the European Union on July 1.

President Donald Trump announced in May that his government was exiting the 2015 accord and would reimpose economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Trump warned at the time that other nations would face sanctions unless they stopped trading with Iran. Iran and the five remaining parties -- including Germany, France and the U.K. -- are running out of time to save the agreement.

