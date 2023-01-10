(Bloomberg) -- A California power agency says it’s possible to provide round-the-clock renewable energy at cost-competitive rates.

Matching customer electricity demand with clean sources 99% of the time on an hourly basis can be done at a similar expense as matching renewable power supply with demand annually, according to a model-based analysis released Tuesday by Peninsula Clean Energy. The agency, which sells electricity to San Mateo County south of San Francisco, aims to provide all-renewable power 99% of the time by 2025. Its model found it can meet this target by using a mix of energy sources including solar, wind, geothermal, small-scale hydroelectric generators and energy storage.

The agency’s work comes amid a push by energy buyers, companies and governments to find ways to supply clean power 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Technology giants including Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Inc. are among those moving to power their operations round-the-clock with carbon-free electricity.

Peninsula Clean Energy said it developed its modeling tool over the past two years. The open source tool is free for public use. A peer reviewed white paper analyzed the model’s impact on emissions, cost and reliability.

