(Bloomberg) -- The massive selloff in U.S. listed shares of Chinese technology companies isn’t linked to their fundamentals and makes for a bigger buying opportunity, according to Citigroup Inc.

The brokerage reiterated buy ratings on Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. following what it called an “unfortunate dislocation” of their share prices.

“While we are not sure whether the huge volatility of share price movement of many technology stocks during the last few days could trigger more forced selling pressure or de-risk selling sentiment from other funds in the next few days, we do believe and are reassured that none of the sell-down is fundamental related,” Citi analysts including Alicia Yap wrote in a note.

Citi’s view comes after Friday’s unprecedented selling in some U.S. stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to American media conglomerates by the family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang, whose Archegos Capital Management was forced by its banks to sell more than $20 billion worth of shares after some positions moved against Hwang, according to two people directly familiar with the trades.

READ: Tiger Cub Hwang’s Family Office Behind Friday Trade Frenzy

Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office in Singapore, echoed Citi’s view on the tumble in Chinese tech shares.

“We would look at the selloff as technical and exaggerated and hence a long-term buying opportunity,” he said.

Tencent Music, whose ADRs slumped 37% in the last three sessions, announced a $1 billion share buyback on Monday. Baidu has approximately $2.78 billion outstanding share repurchase programs that it could use for buying back the shares, Citi analysts wrote in a note. Baidu’s Hong Kong-listed shares were indicated 2.4% higher on Monday.

“Baidu’s growth outlook remains promising,” they wrote.

READ: Weak Baidu Debut Another Proof of Waning Tech Appeal: ECM Watch

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.