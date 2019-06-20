(Bloomberg) -- Alabama Republican Roy Moore said he will make another run for the Senate in 2020 after a stunning upset loss for the seat two years ago after accusations of sexual misconduct.

“I believe in America,” Moore said. “Yes, I will run for the United States Senate in 2020.”

Moore’s entry might complicate a drive by Republicans to retake the seat now held by Democrat Doug Jones, which they see as their best target in next year’s elections. President Donald Trump won deep-red Alabama with 62% of the vote in 2016.

Republicans currently have a 53-47 majority in the chamber.

The 2017 special election underscored the ongoing intraparty war between conservative upstarts and establishment Republicans. Moore was backed by Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and other Senate Republicans opposed him.

Jones gained in polls following allegations that Moore initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl, assaulted a 16-year-old and pursued relationships with other teenage girls while he was in his 30s. Moore, who was twice removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for defying federal court rulings, denied the claims.

Moore, 72, was widely expected to eke out a narrow win in the December 2017 special election for the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, who left to become attorney general. But Jones ultimately won, 50% to 48.4%.

McConnell is among Republicans who have worked to convince Moore not to run again. And GOP Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama said Thursday that he was dismayed at the prospect of another Moore run, saying that “I think Alabama can do better than Roy Moore.”

Trump Warning

Trump in May publicly warned against another Moore campaign, fearing loss of the seat.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama,” Trump tweeted on May 29. “This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t.”

Jones, a former prosecutor, is the only Senate Democrat on the 2020 ballot that is now seen as strong pickup opportunity for Republicans. At the same time, they are defending at least three vulnerable GOP incumbents: Martha McSally of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado, and Susan Collins of Maine.

Other Republicans vying for Alabama’s GOP Senate nomination include U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and state Representative Arnold Mooney.

Moore will bring a grab-bag of controversial positions to the 2020 GOP primary. Among other things, he has argued that a Muslim shouldn’t be allowed to serve in the House because of his religion, has criticized the science of evolution and wants to make homosexual conduct a crime and restore a ban on gays serving in the military.

Jones, 65, was the lead prosecutor in the 2002 conviction of two Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. The bombing killed four girls and injured 22 others.

--With assistance from Jack Fitzpatrick.

To contact the reporter on this story: Laura Litvan in Washington at llitvan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Anna Edgerton

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.