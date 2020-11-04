(Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative Chip Roy defended his seat against Democratic former state senator Wendy Davis in Texas’s 21st Congressional district, the Associated Press projected.

Roy has been a regular in Washington for years, having served as a senior staffer for Texas Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. He faced serious opposition for the seat in Davis, who has attracted national attention and a fundraising base after a long filibuster against an anti-abortion bill in 2013.

