Roy Wins Re-election to U.S. House; Republicans Hold
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative Chip Roy defended his seat against Democratic former state senator Wendy Davis in Texas’s 21st Congressional district, the Associated Press projected.
Roy has been a regular in Washington for years, having served as a senior staffer for Texas Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. He faced serious opposition for the seat in Davis, who has attracted national attention and a fundraising base after a long filibuster against an anti-abortion bill in 2013.
