(Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. raised its full year profit outlook for a second time this year amid continued demand for cruises.

Earnings per share this year will be $6.58 to $6.63, Royal Caribbean said in a statement. This is a significant rise from the previous guidance of $6.00 to $6.20 per share, and also well above analyst expectations of $6.08.

The improving outlook and insatiable demand is yet more evidence that the cruise industry is moving past pandemic era hardships and weathering fears of an economic downturn. “Looking ahead, we see accelerating demand,” Jason Liberty, Chief Executive Officer, said in the statement. “Our booked load factors are higher than all prior years.”

Despite the stellar outlook, increasing costs may temper share gains slightly as rising fuel prices and foreign currency expenses will negatively impact earnings by 18 cents per share, more than previously expected. Cruises affected by the conflict in Israel will cost 3 cents per share this year, though earnings in the fourth quarter should still be ahead of analysts expectations.

Shares rose by about 2% as of 7:23 a.m. in New York on low pre-market trading volume. Royal Caribbean is up 66% this year, well ahead of the 9% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

