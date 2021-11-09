(Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain is stepping down in January, ending the tenure of the longtime leader who brought the company through the coronavirus pandemic.

Fain, 74, will cede his CEO post on Jan. 3 to Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty, the company said Tuesday. Fain will remain chairman.

Fain became Royal Caribbean’s CEO in 1988 and is the third-longest-serving current chief of an S&P 500 company, the cruise giant said.

Like those of other cruise companies, Royal Caribbean’s shares dived in 2020 when the pandemic brought excursions to a halt. The stock has surged more than 300% since its March 2020 low. It was off 0.5% in premarket trading Tuesday.

