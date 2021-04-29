Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares rose Thursday after the company said in a business update that it has made some recent progress in talks with the U.S. government over a return to sailing.

Specifically, the company said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention addressed some of the company’s “uncertainties and concerns” in a direct response late Wednesday.

“They have dealt with many of these items in a constructive manner that takes into account recent advances in vaccines and medical science,” Royal Caribbean said, noting it sees a pathway to sailing from the U.S. again in the summer months.

The company also reported first-quarter revenue totaling US$42 million, which was slightly better than expected by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Royal Caribbean was up 3.6 per cent to US$90.60 in premarket trading at 8:34 a.m. in New York. Carnival Corp., the industry market-share leader, rose 4.2 per cent to US$28.98, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. advanced 5.2 per cent to US$31.75.