(Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. plans to resume Caribbean sailings in June, starting from the Bahamas, but trips from U.S. ports will have to wait.

The company’s namesake Royal Caribbean line is scheduling seven-night cruises on the Adventure of the Seas, leaving from Nassau, with visits to its private island CocoCay, Grand Bahama and Cozumel, Mexico. The company will require all adult guests to be vaccinated. Those under 18 must have negative test results.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t given cruise companies the go-ahead to sail in domestic waters. Short trips involving the companies’ private islands may provide a relatively controlled environment in which to ease back into the voyages.

“The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice,” Michael Bayley, chief executive officer of the flagship division, said Friday.

The cruise industry has been slowly returning to the seas, but a larger restart has been repeatedly delayed by the pandemic. Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas resumed sailing last year in Singapore, and the company has previously announced trips starting in May from Israel for fully vaccinated guests over the age of 16. The company’s Celebrity Cruises said Friday it will begin sailing from St. Maarten in June.

The industry has essentially been on hold since a series of Covid-19 outbreaks and deaths on ships led to a suspension of all business in mid-March 2020.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.