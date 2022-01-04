(Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is selling $700 million of junk bonds as it looks to take advantage of a recovery in travel companies’ stocks and bonds to tackle its $21 billion debt load.

The cruise operator will use proceeds to repay some of its debt maturing this year, according to a statement Tuesday, and follows offerings in 2021 that helped reduce its overall borrowing costs by paying off billions of dollars of debt issued earlier in the pandemic at expensive rates to help get it through travel shutdowns.

The company didn’t include more detail on which debt repayments it will target, but its bonds maturing in November this year jumped about 1 cent on the dollar to more than 102 cents after the new issue was announced, according to Trace data.

Bank of America Corp. is leading the sale of the notes, which are initially being offered in the high-5% range and will mature in 2027, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. That’s higher than the average yield of 4.6% for similarly-rated debt, according to Bloomberg index data.

An investor call is set for 11 a.m. in New York and the deal is expected to price later today, the person added. Royal Caribbean’s shares were 2.25% higher at $82.55 at 10:39 a.m. in New York.

The new offering comes as the cruise industry faces renewed pressure as Omicron spreads across the world, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention telling people last month to avoid the ships.

But the industry has maintained that it’s been unfairly singled out among other forms of travel and leisure, with companies noting that they offer a controlled environment where vaccination and testing status can be verified before boarding and contact tracing can be conducted through on-board cameras.

Here’s what Bloomberg Intelligence’s Jody Lurie says:

We’d expect bonds to price wide of recent offerings due to omicron-headline risk. Royal, Carnival (B1/B) and Norwegian (B2/B) have been focused on near-term and high-coupon debt maturities, along with sailing restarts. Previous CFO Jason Liberty took the CEO helm upon retirement of long-time chief executive Richard Fain. --Jody Lurie

In a statement Dec. 30, Royal Caribbean said it has transported 1.1 million cruisers since it restarted operations in June 2021 with 1,745 testing positive for Covid-19 and 41 needing hospitalization. the company missed profit and sales estimates in the third quarter, according to results reported Oct. 29, but told investors it expected to generate positive cash flow by spring and be profitable for the full year 2022. It also had liquidity of about $4.1 billion.

The company last tapped the bond market in August, raising $1 billion to partly refinance expensive debt sold in 2020 at the height of the pandemic that priced with a yield of 11.5%. Those most recently sold notes, which mature in 2028, yield about 5.2% suggesting a new issue premium of at least 50 basis points on the new deal, according to Bloomberg calculations.

