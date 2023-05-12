(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Royal Mail is stepping down after just two years in the role, following a bitter dispute with workers over pay and conditions.

Simon Thompson said it was the “right time” to hand over to a new boss following a tumultuous few months during which he was accused of “incompetence” and “cluelessness” by British Members of Parliament. He was recalled to answer lawmakers’ questions after they were not convinced by his response to accusations that the company was tracking its workers and prioritizing parcels over letters.

Royal Mail was also hit with a ransomware attack which left customers unable to send international parcels.

International Distributions Services Plc said it was in “advanced stages” of appointing a new CEO, with Thompson, 56, remaining with the business until the end of October.

Royal Mail last month announced a series of measures to end a lengthy row with a union representing its workers, including later start times, a 10% pay rise and a one-time bonus of £500 ($626).

Darren Jones, an MP who chairs the business and trade committee, said on social media that it was “right” that Thompson had resigned. “The culture at the Royal Mail must change,” he said.

