(Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail said labor talks have been extended beyond a planned deadline with the aim of reaching a deal on pay and changes to working practices needed to capture more of the UK’s next-day parcels market.

Negotiations with the Communication Workers Union which were due to end Tuesday “are continuing to allow more time for a resolution to be reached,” the postal service said. Still, job cuts have begun and management pledged Thursday to do “whatever is necessary” to turn the business around.

Talks with the CWU, which represents 115,000 delivery and sorting office staff, are being facilitated by Britain’s state-backed Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service. The company warned that “time is tight,” given planned walkouts starting next week aimed at disrupting deliveries over the major shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“If these strikes go ahead, they will cause more damage to the business and make our improved 9% pay offer over two years less affordable,” a spokesman said. The negotiations will cease if further industrial action takes place, the company said in an earnings release.

Bernstein analyst Alex Irving said in a note that with unions and management “digging in, negotiations look far from a resolution.” Coming headcount reductions and moves to reduce letter deliveries “will be further viewed by union leaders with suspicion and could worsen the tone.”

Shares of Royal Mail parent International Distributions Services Plc closed 1% lower in London having earlier slumped 6.3%, extending the stock’s decline this year to 53%.

Job Cuts

Royal Mail is seeking the equivalent of 10,000 job cuts through next August to help stem losses, of which about 4,000 may be achieved through attrition, including retirement and changes to overtime working. No redundancies have been made so far, Chief Executive Officer Simon Thompson said on a call.

The firm has also introduced a five-point strategic plan aimed at reducing its focus on morning letter deliveries and better addressing next-day parcels demand, which burgeoned during the coronavirus pandemic and requires rounds in the afternoon and early evening.

Thompson said the UK government has been approached to seek an early move to five day letter delivery, from the current six, though the change requires legislation to modify Royal Mail’s so-called Universal Service obligation.

The CWU, which is demanding higher wages in line with inflation while seeking to maintain employment and repel the sweeping changes to work schedules, said on its website that negotiations have made progress “in some aspects.”

Still, the union said Royal Mail hasn’t put any commitments in writing and that strikes slated for Nov. 24, 25 and 30 and Dec. 1 are set to go ahead. It also said that an anticipated takeover bid from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s Vesa Equity Investment appears to be affecting boardroom decisions.

Operating Loss

Royal Mail confirmed an adjusted operating loss of £219 million for the first half through Sept. 25. IDS had a smaller loss of £57 million, aided its profitable GLS arm in continental Europe.

The group said it continues to expect a full-year loss of £350 million to £450 million at Royal Mail, including the impact of 12 days of walkouts.

Thompson said Royal Mail is making contingency plans to help maintain Black Friday deliveries and that union talks will continue over the coming weekend.

