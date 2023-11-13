(Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail has been fined £5.6 million ($6.9 million) by Britain’s communications regulator for failing to deliver letters on time.

Ofcom said the company would have fallen short of its targets irrespective of a row with unions that triggered industrial action in 2022 and earlier this year.

Royal Mail, which is owned by International Distributions Services Plc, delivered less than 74% of first-class mail on time and about 91% of second-class mail on time in the 2022-23 financial year, the regulator said Monday. It’s supposed to deliver 93% of first-class mail within a working day and 98.5% of second-class mail within three working days.

“Today’s fine should act as a wake-up call,” said Ian Strawhorne, Ofcom’s director of enforcement. He said the Covid-19 pandemic can no longer be used as an excuse and Royal Mail should take its responsibilities more seriously.

Royal Mail acknowledged the decision in a statement and said 18 days of strikes had materially affected its performance.

The regulator also said Royal Mail’s senior managers haven’t prioritized parcels over letters, but added that it was concerned about decisions made by local offices. The company is keen to take advantage of the lucrative parcels market, following a boom in online shopping, but is obliged to deliver letters to minimum service levels across the country.

Royal Mail was privatized by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government in 2013.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.