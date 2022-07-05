(Bloomberg) --

Royal Mail Plc managers across the UK will strike later this month over job and pay cuts, the Unite union said, as the country’s fraught labor situation worsens.

Britain’s postal service has a plan to cut 700 jobs and slash pay by as much as £7,000 ($8,400), the union representing the managers said in an emailed statement Tuesday. About 2,400 managers are expected to take part in the strike July 20-22, according to the group.

The planned actions will worsen the UK’s labor woes during what’s been termed a summer of discontent, with rail workers, airline employees, barristers and others either walking off their jobs or threatening to do so as the cost of living soars. The strikes have led to snags at transport hubs and threaten to exacerbate inflation.

The new Royal Mail cuts follow a previous round of reductions two years ago.

Unite union members “have no other option but to take strike action as months of consultation have failed,” the labor group said. In addition to the strikes, managers will also work to rule on a number of days, the union said.

Royal Mail shares fell as much as 2.2% in London.

(Updates with shares)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.