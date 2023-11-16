(Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail is offering UK postal workers as much as £500 ($619) in Christmas bonuses as it tries to improve the quality of its parcel delivery service and take advantage of the lucrative festive period.

The offer was revealed alongside results for parent company International Distributions Services Plc, which sank to a £194 million pretax loss in the six months to Sept. 24, wider than the £127 million loss in the same period a year earlier. Shares were down 1% after markets opened in London, having risen 15% since the start of the year.

Profits at the company’s international parcels business, GLS, continue to be more than offset by heavy losses at Royal Mail, which was hit by persistent strikes until it sealed an agreement with the Communication Workers Union in July.

Martin Seidenberg, who took over as chief executive officer at IDS in August, said on a phone call with reporters that relations with the CWU were “very constructive” and that he wanted to improve the quality of Royal Mail’s services to win over more customers in the UK. “If we deliver good quality” the Christmas bonus “will pay for itself,” he added.

Royal Mail was fined £5.6 million by regulator Ofcom earlier this week for failing to deliver letters on time. The company is obliged to deliver letters across the whole of the UK six days a week, yet is keen to take advantage of the parcels delivery business which has boomed alongside a rise in online shopping.

