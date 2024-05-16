(Bloomberg) -- The head of Royal Mail’s parent company is meeting UK Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch Thursday after it welcomed a £3.5 billion ($4.4 billion) takeover bid from billionaire shareholder Daniel Kretinsky.

Martin Seidenberg, who became chief executive officer of International Distributions Services Plc last year, will be pressed by Badenoch on the latest offer by the Czech investor, according to the prime minister’s spokesman.

On Wednesday, IDS said it was inclined to accept a higher non-binding offer from Kretinsky’s EP Group worth 370 pence per share, having previously rejected a bid valuing it at 320 pence a share.

A foreign takeover of the former state-owned business is likely to run into stiff political opposition, with several politicians already voicing concerns around Kretinsky’s existing 27.6% stake. Royal Mail is grappling with a decline in letter-writing and the rise in parcel deliveries due to e-commerce, while still having to meet strict rules around letter deliveries.

“The government will engage at the relevant point in the process to outline our expectations,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Dave Pares, told reporters. He said regulators would also be involved.

EP Group has agreed to offer undertakings to “protect key public interest factors and recognize Royal Mail’s status as a key part of national infrastructure,” IDS said Wednesday. These include continuing to send first-class letters six days a week.

Jonathan Reynolds, Labour’s shadow business secretary, wrote to Kretinsky on Wednesday, calling on him to commit to certain safeguards to protect the business.

IDS declined to comment on the meeting.

