(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s communications regulator is reviewing Royal Mail’s obligation to make daily deliveries to even the most remote parts of the UK, a step the company has said is vital to improving profitability as consumers shift away from sending letters.

Ofcom said Tuesday it would set out potential options as consumer demand for postal services has changed and continues to do so. The regulator said that it would provide evidence of the review to the government and parliament, which would have to amend legislation in order to change Royal Mail’s so-called universal service obligation.

Royal Mail, owned by International Distributions Services Plc, has sought to focus more on next-day parcels demand, which burgeoned during the Covid-19 pandemic and requires rounds in the afternoon and early evening. The demand for early-morning letter deliveries has fallen but remains politically sensitive.

Shares in IDS were up 1.3% in afternoon trading.

Royal Mail welcomed the review in a statement which said the universal service obligation was outdated and in need of urgent reform.

Read More: Royal Mail’s Parent Company Names Martin Seidenberg as CEO

However, the Communication Workers Union — which has repeatedly clashed with the company’s senior management — accused Royal Mail of dismantling the universal service obligation over time and reducing the quality of the postal service. A spokesperson for the labor group said the review should consider the perspective of postal workers.

(Updates with share price and reaction from the company and a union.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.