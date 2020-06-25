(Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail Plc said it will cut around 2,000 management posts in a bid to streamline the business after the coronavirus outbreak accelerated a decline in letter volumes.

  • Royal Mail aims to cut labor costs by 130 million pounds this year and shave 300 million pounds off capital spending on the next two years, the 500-year-old U.K. postal service said in a statement Thursday.

  • The company said it will also accelerate the pace of operational change in the U.K. to ensure to long-term sustainability, and seek to revisit the so-called universal service obligation for deliveries to better reflect user needs.
  • Chairman Keith Williams, who took on an executive role the surprise exit of Chief Executive officer Rico Back last month, said Amsterdam-based parcels arm General Logistics Systems remains a key business after analyst had touted the prospect of a potential split.
  • Royal Mail said it still expects the main U.K. parcels, international and letters division to be materially loss making in fiscal 2021. The operation was already lurching toward a loss before the pandemic following labor disruption.
  • While the Covid-19 crisis has boosted parcels traffic as more people shop online, that hasn’t been enough to offset the slump in letters and business-to-business mailings, as well as costs from increased overtime, hiring agency workers and buying protective gear.

  • The company posted an adjusted pretax profit of 275 million pounds for the year ended March 31
